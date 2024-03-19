PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

Harry Hall Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall enters play March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Hall has played the Valspar Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +6 and missing the cut.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Hall's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Hall has an average finish of 41st.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Hall hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 41st.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five appearances.
    • Harry Hall has averaged 296.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall is averaging -1.023 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall is averaging -0.628 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hall has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.189 this season, which ranks 124th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranks 104th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall owns a 0.034 mark (85th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hall has delivered a -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 124th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance104293.6296.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.01%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%26.04%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.71%

    Hall's Best Finishes

    • Hall has taken part in eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Currently, Hall sits 138th in the FedExCup standings with 48 points.

    Hall's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.372.
    • Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.046 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.689, which ranked him 39th in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
    • Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him 33rd in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

    Hall's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.189-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.034-0.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2491.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.259-1.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.165-0.628

    Hall's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1371-68-69-68-1231
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2873-70-72-68-525
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1067-71-68-65-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson8367-70-74-70-32
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge362-66-72-73-7163
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3469-71-74-68-621
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5670-66-69-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6071-64-66-78-15
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-72+9--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4566-71-73-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2670-66-70-65-13--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-74-66-71E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.