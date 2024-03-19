Harry Hall Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Harry Hall enters play March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Hall has played the Valspar Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +6 and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Hall's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Hall has an average finish of 41st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Hall hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 41st.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five appearances.
- Harry Hall has averaged 296.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hall is averaging -1.023 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall is averaging -0.628 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hall has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.189 this season, which ranks 124th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranks 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall owns a 0.034 mark (85th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hall has delivered a -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 124th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|293.6
|296.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.71%
Hall's Best Finishes
- Hall has taken part in eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Currently, Hall sits 138th in the FedExCup standings with 48 points.
Hall's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.372.
- Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.046 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.689, which ranked him 39th in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him 33rd in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
Hall's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.189
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.034
|-0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.249
|1.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.259
|-1.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.165
|-0.628
Hall's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|13
|71-68-69-68
|-12
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|73-70-72-68
|-5
|25
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|67-71-68-65
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|83
|67-70-74-70
|-3
|2
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|62-66-72-73
|-7
|163
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-71-74-68
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|70-66-69-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|71-64-66-78
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|66-71-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|70-66-70-65
|-13
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.