Harry Hall Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.372.

Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.046 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.689, which ranked him 39th in the field. He finished 41st in that event.