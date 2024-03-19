PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Valspar Championship after he took 57th shooting +3 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Valspar Championship, Sigg has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 53rd.
    • In 2023, Sigg finished 57th (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Sigg's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Sigg has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 288.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -1.605 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Sigg is averaging -0.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Sigg's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Sigg owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.021 (95th) this season, while his average driving distance of 287.2 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg has a 0.569 average that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.712 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance150287.2288.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.65%
    Putts Per Round130.0
    Par Breakers1%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.71%

    Sigg's Best Finishes

    • Sigg is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played seven tournaments).
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times.
    • Currently, Sigg sits 107th in the FedExCup standings with 100 points.

    Sigg's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.236. He finished 19th in that event.
    • Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.414 (he finished 19th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.122.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395). That ranked 26th in the field.
    • Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 19th in the field.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.021-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5691.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green94-0.021-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.712-1.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.185-0.379

    Sigg's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-71E--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1872-64-71-66-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-72+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3871-71-69-72-516
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1966-66-67-67-1443
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5670-70-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1365-70-66-68-1556
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-73+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-69-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-71-69-71-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-70-69-66-12--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic866-68-64-66-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-69-71-69-44
    January 18-21The American Express1770-69-63-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

