Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.236. He finished 19th in that event.

Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.414 (he finished 19th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.122.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395). That ranked 26th in the field.