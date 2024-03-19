Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Greyson Sigg looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Valspar Championship after he took 57th shooting +3 in this tournament in 2023.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Valspar Championship, Sigg has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 53rd.
- In 2023, Sigg finished 57th (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Sigg's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Sigg has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 288.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -1.605 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Sigg is averaging -0.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Sigg owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.021 (95th) this season, while his average driving distance of 287.2 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg has a 0.569 average that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.712 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|287.2
|288.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.71%
Sigg's Best Finishes
- Sigg is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played seven tournaments).
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times.
- Currently, Sigg sits 107th in the FedExCup standings with 100 points.
Sigg's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.236. He finished 19th in that event.
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.414 (he finished 19th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.122.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395). That ranked 26th in the field.
- Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 19th in the field.
Sigg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.021
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.569
|1.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|94
|-0.021
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.712
|-1.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.185
|-0.379
Sigg's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|72-64-71-66
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|43
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
