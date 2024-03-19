Greg Koch Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five events, Koch has an average finish of 66th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Koch hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 66th.

He has an average score relative to par of even in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Greg Koch has averaged 293.8 yards in his past five starts.

Koch is averaging -1.760 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.