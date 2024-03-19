Greg Koch Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Greg Koch will appear in the 2024 Valspar Championship from March 21-24 after a 63rd-place finish in Southampton, Bermuda at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Over the last two times Koch has entered the Valspar Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- In 2023, Koch failed to make the cut (with a score of +7) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Koch's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Koch has an average finish of 66th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Koch hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 66th.
- He has an average score relative to par of even in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Greg Koch has averaged 293.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Koch is averaging -1.760 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Koch is averaging -5.382 Strokes Gained: Total.
Koch's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|293.1
|293.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|56.35%
|56.35%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.64
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.27%
|16.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.63%
|20.63%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Koch's Best Finishes
- Koch participated in five tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those five events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 40%.
- Last season Koch had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 63rd with a score of -8 (16 shots back of the winner).
Koch's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.382
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Koch's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|63
|66-71-69-70
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Koch as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
