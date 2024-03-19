Gary Woodland Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Gary Woodland enters play March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 72nd-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida his last time in competition.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship, Woodland has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of -1.
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished 45th after posting a score of +2.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Woodland's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 56th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Woodland has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of +1 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Gary Woodland has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has an average of -1.536 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -3.312 Strokes Gained: Total.
Woodland's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Woodland has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.161 this season, which ranks 118th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland sports a -0.339 mark (137th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Woodland's -0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 153rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|305.3
|307.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.10%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.87%
Woodland's Best Finishes
- Woodland has played six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- With 25 points, Woodland currently sits 165th in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 1.438 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 2.067 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.066 mark ranked 32nd in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Woodland delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.158, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.962) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Woodland's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.161
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.339
|-0.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.282
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.568
|-1.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-1.349
|-3.312
Woodland's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|14
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|63
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|67-73-66-71
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|69-69-67-71
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-68-71-75
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|70-68-73-75
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|69-65-68-67
|-11
|21
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|70-68-66-71
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-71-73-72
|+5
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-67-67-69
|-7
|29
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
