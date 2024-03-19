Gary Woodland Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 1.438 mark ranked 14th in the field.

Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 2.067 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.066 mark ranked 32nd in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Woodland delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.158, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).