Fred Biondi Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five events, Biondi has an average finish of 31st.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Biondi has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Fred Biondi has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Biondi is averaging -0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting.