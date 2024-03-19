PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Fred Biondi Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Fred Biondi finished the weekend at -11, good for a 32nd-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Biondi at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Biondi is playing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Biondi's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Biondi has an average finish of 31st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Biondi has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Fred Biondi has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Biondi is averaging -0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Biondi is averaging -3.133 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Biondi .

    Biondi's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-291.8295.9
    Greens in Regulation %-69.91%31.94%
    Putts Per Round-28.6729.3
    Par Breakers-31.02%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.20%14.58%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Biondi's Best Finishes

    • Biondi teed off in five tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
    • In those five tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Last season Biondi put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot -16 and finished 13th (eight shots back of the winner).

    Biondi's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.729
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.576
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.133

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Biondi's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-77+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1368-64-71-65-16--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-74+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-68-70-69-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Biondi as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.