Fred Biondi Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Fred Biondi finished the weekend at -11, good for a 32nd-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 trying for a better finish.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Biondi is playing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Biondi's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Biondi has an average finish of 31st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Biondi has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Fred Biondi has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Biondi is averaging -0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Biondi is averaging -3.133 Strokes Gained: Total.
Biondi's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.8
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.91%
|31.94%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.67
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|31.02%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.20%
|14.58%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Biondi's Best Finishes
- Biondi teed off in five tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those five tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Last season Biondi put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot -16 and finished 13th (eight shots back of the winner).
Biondi's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.133
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Biondi's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|68-64-71-65
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-68-70-69
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Biondi as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.