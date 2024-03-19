Francesco Molinari Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Francesco Molinari ended the weekend at -2, good for a 54th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 looking for a higher finish.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Molinari has entered the Valspar Championship once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of +10.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Molinari's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Molinari has an average finish of 64th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Molinari has an average finishing position of 64th in his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been even par.
- In terms of driving distance, Francesco Molinari has averaged 286.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Molinari is averaging -1.438 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Molinari is averaging -1.747 Strokes Gained: Total.
Molinari's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|290.8
|286.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.69%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.35
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.20%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.25%
|15.87%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's Best Finishes
- Molinari participated in 18 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Last season Molinari put up his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he finished 24th with a score of -10 (14 shots back of the winner).
- Molinari collected 121 points last season, placing 190th in the FedExCup standings.
Molinari's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Molinari's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.474. He finished 14th in that event.
- Molinari's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 4.047 (he finished 60th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Molinari's best performance last season was in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.159. He finished 47th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Molinari recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.481). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Molinari posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.422) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2023), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
Molinari's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.747
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-68-68
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|40
|72-68-71-71
|-2
|15
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-74
|+11
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|70-69-77-74
|+2
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.