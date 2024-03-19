Francesco Molinari Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Molinari's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.474. He finished 14th in that event.

Molinari's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 4.047 (he finished 60th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Molinari's best performance last season was in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.159. He finished 47th in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Molinari recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.481). That ranked seventh in the field.