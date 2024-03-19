Erik Barnes Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Erik Barnes enters play March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a second-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico his last time in competition.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Barnes missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his lone recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
- When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Barnes' Recent Performances
- Barnes has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Barnes has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has finished with an average score of -16 those four times he's made the cut.
- Erik Barnes has averaged 293.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Barnes is averaging -1.632 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Barnes has an average of -0.035 in his past five tournaments.
Barnes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.8
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.61%
|52.16%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.17
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.62%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.93%
|10.49%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barnes' Best Finishes
- Barnes teed off in 16 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Last season Barnes put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of -44 (18 shots back of the winner).
- With 149 points last season, Barnes finished 176th in the FedExCup standings.
Barnes' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.629.
- Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 3.734.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best performance last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 3.359 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Barnes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.718). That ranked second in the field.
- Barnes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.215) in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Barnes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.988
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.035
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barnes' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|68-65-68-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-66-69-68
|-44
|165
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
