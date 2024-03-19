Erik Barnes Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.629.

Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 3.734.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best performance last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 3.359 mark ranked ninth in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Barnes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.718). That ranked second in the field.