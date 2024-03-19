PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Aaron Baddeley had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the Valspar Championship in 2021, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Baddeley at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Baddeley has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • In 2021, Baddeley missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Baddeley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Baddeley has an average finish of 25th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Baddeley has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -10.
    • Aaron Baddeley has averaged 275.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Baddeley is averaging 3.513 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Baddeley is averaging 0.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Baddeley .

    Baddeley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Baddeley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.912 this season, which ranks 171st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (277.5 yards) ranks 175th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley ranks 158th on TOUR with a mark of -0.654.
    • On the greens, Baddeley has registered a 1.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance175277.5275.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.67%
    Putts Per Round128.0
    Par Breakers1%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance1%9.72%

    Baddeley's Best Finishes

    • Baddeley has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Currently, Baddeley has 92 points, ranking him 111th in the FedExCup standings.

    Baddeley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at -0.761. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.553 mark ranked 35th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.387. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.517), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked 24th in the field.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.912-3.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.654-1.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.5171.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting11.2573.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2080.122

    Baddeley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship4674-66-70-74-46
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3970-68-69-70-714
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2371-65-66-67-1534
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-71-71-67-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3170-67-71-65-1124
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open769-66-65-69-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-74-70-68E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6470-68-67-69-8--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-66-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3769-72-73-70-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-71-68-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-70-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-67-70-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

