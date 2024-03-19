Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Aaron Baddeley had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the Valspar Championship in 2021, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Baddeley has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In 2021, Baddeley missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Baddeley's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Baddeley has an average finish of 25th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Baddeley has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -10.
- Aaron Baddeley has averaged 275.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley is averaging 3.513 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley is averaging 0.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Baddeley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.912 this season, which ranks 171st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (277.5 yards) ranks 175th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley ranks 158th on TOUR with a mark of -0.654.
- On the greens, Baddeley has registered a 1.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|175
|277.5
|275.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|9.72%
Baddeley's Best Finishes
- Baddeley has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Currently, Baddeley has 92 points, ranking him 111th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at -0.761. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.553 mark ranked 35th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.387. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.517), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked 24th in the field.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.912
|-3.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.654
|-1.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.517
|1.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|1.257
|3.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.208
|0.122
Baddeley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|46
|74-66-70-74
|-4
|6
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|70-68-69-70
|-7
|14
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|71-65-66-67
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|70-67-71-65
|-11
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-74-70-68
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.