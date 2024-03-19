Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at -0.761. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.553 mark ranked 35th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.387. He missed the cut in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.517), which ranked fourth in the field.