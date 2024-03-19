Dylan Wu Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Dylan Wu enters the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 after a 19th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his most recent competition.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship, Wu has an average finish of 58th, and an average score of +4.
- Wu finished 58th (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
- When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Wu's Recent Performances
- Wu has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Wu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- Dylan Wu has averaged 288.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 0.631 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.028 this season, which ranks 96th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.7 yards) ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 72nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.135.
- On the greens, Wu's 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 82nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|291.7
|288.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.97%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.58%
Wu's Best Finishes
- Wu is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in seven tournaments).
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times.
- Wu, who has 139 points, currently ranks 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.432.
- Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 4.049. In that event, he finished 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.199.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.470, which ranked 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 50th.
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|-0.028
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.135
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.158
|0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.046
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.311
|0.631
Wu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|68-70-72-67
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|70-71-69-75
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|15
|68-71-66-67
|-12
|53
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|72-65-69-72
|-6
|42
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|71-70-72-68
|-7
|30
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-70-73-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|65-69-66-74
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|70-67-67-64
|-16
|105
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-74-69-67
|-9
|90
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.