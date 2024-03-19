Dylan Wu Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.432.

Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 4.049. In that event, he finished 19th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.199.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.470, which ranked 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 50th.