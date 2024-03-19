PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Dylan Wu Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu enters the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 after a 19th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship, Wu has an average finish of 58th, and an average score of +4.
    • Wu finished 58th (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
    • When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • Wu has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Wu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • Dylan Wu has averaged 288.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 0.631 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.028 this season, which ranks 96th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.7 yards) ranks 117th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 72nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.135.
    • On the greens, Wu's 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 82nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance117291.7288.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.97%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.58%

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Wu is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in seven tournaments).
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times.
    • Wu, who has 139 points, currently ranks 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.432.
    • Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 4.049. In that event, he finished 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.199.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.470, which ranked 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 50th.
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee96-0.028-0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1350.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.1580.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0460.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3110.631

    Wu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1668-70-72-67-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3970-71-69-75-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1568-71-66-67-1253
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2172-65-69-72-642
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2571-70-72-68-730
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-70-73-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2465-69-66-74-1434
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 27-303M Open570-67-67-64-16105
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-69-70-68-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-68-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-74-69-67-990

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

