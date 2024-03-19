Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Doug Ghim will compete March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. In his last tournament he finished 16th in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting -10 at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship, Ghim has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of E.
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished 27th after posting a score of E.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Ghim's Recent Performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 five times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Ghim has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 2.037 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 7.049 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ghim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.341 this season (40th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.6 yards) ranks 119th, while his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks 13th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.610, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 32nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|291.6
|290.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.00%
Ghim's Best Finishes
- Ghim has not won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times (71.4%).
- Currently, Ghim sits 47th in the FedExCup standings with 353 points.
Ghim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.578 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.989.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315 (he finished 16th in that event).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.
Ghim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.341
|1.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.610
|3.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.220
|0.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.427
|2.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.599
|7.049
Ghim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|69-71-69-68
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|54
|68-68-73-72
|-3
|6
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|71-69-67-73
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|65-70-69-64
|-16
|44
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-69-69
|-11
|58
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-64-67-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|66-71-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|31
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
