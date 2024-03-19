PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim will compete March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. In his last tournament he finished 16th in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting -10 at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship, Ghim has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of E.
    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished 27th after posting a score of E.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Ghim's Recent Performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 20 five times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Ghim has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 2.037 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 7.049 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Ghim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.341 this season (40th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.6 yards) ranks 119th, while his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks 13th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.610, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 32nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance119291.6290.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%72.22%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.00%

    Ghim's Best Finishes

    • Ghim has not won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times (71.4%).
    • Currently, Ghim sits 47th in the FedExCup standings with 353 points.

    Ghim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.578 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.989.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315 (he finished 16th in that event).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.3411.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.6103.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.2200.768
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.4272.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.5997.049

    Ghim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1669-71-69-68-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5468-68-73-72-36
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2771-69-67-73-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1965-70-69-64-1644
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-69-69-1158
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-64-67-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3366-71-69-70-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2670-65-67-70-1231
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 27-303M Open2774-63-67-69-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5167-70-72-68-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1769-72-69-68-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

