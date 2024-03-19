Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.578 (he finished 12th in that tournament).

Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.989.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315 (he finished 16th in that event).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.