Davis Thompson Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Thompson has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Thompson has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.

Davis Thompson has averaged 299.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Thompson has an average of 0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.