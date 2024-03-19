Davis Thompson Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
At THE PLAYERS Championship, Davis Thompson struggled, missing the cut at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course). He is looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In the past five years, this is Thompson's first time competing at the Valspar Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Thompson's Recent Performances
- Thompson has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Thompson has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- Davis Thompson has averaged 299.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has an average of 0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 1.837 in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Thompson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.497 this season, which ranks 156th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson sports a 0.498 average that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 41st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|300.0
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.85%
Thompson's Best Finishes
- Thompson, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Thompson has 139 points, placing him 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 0.343 mark ranked 38th in the field.
- Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.219.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.846 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.309, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.
- Thompson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 15th in the field.
Thompson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.497
|-1.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.498
|1.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.213
|0.990
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.309
|0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.523
|1.837
Thompson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|63
|72-65-72-75
|E
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|70
|72-66-71-67
|-8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|72-75-76-73
|+8
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|70-69-68-67
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
|24
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
