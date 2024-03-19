Davis Riley Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Davis Riley looks to improve upon his 19th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Valspar Championship, Riley has an average score of -13, with an average finish of 11th.
- Riley finished 19th (with a score of -1) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Riley's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Riley has an average finish of 70th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Riley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of +1 in his last five appearances.
- Davis Riley has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley is averaging -3.875 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Riley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.045, which ranks 175th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranks 53rd, and his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 159th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.697. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Riley has registered a -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 108th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|300.2
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.54%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.80%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.53%
Riley's Best Finishes
- Riley has played eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times.
- Riley, who has 20 points, currently ranks 172nd in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Riley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.829.
- Riley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.379. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.574 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Riley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.120, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 28th in the field.
- Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.038) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-1.045
|-1.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.697
|-1.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.249
|-0.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.103
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-2.094
|-3.875
Riley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|54
|67-78-78-72
|+7
|7
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|70-63-74-64
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-72-71-65
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
