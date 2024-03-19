PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Davis Riley Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Davis Riley looks to improve upon his 19th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Valspar Championship, Riley has an average score of -13, with an average finish of 11th.
    • Riley finished 19th (with a score of -1) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
    • Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Riley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Riley has an average finish of 70th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Riley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of +1 in his last five appearances.
    • Davis Riley has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley is averaging -3.875 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Riley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.045, which ranks 175th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranks 53rd, and his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 159th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.697. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Riley has registered a -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 108th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance53300.2301.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.54%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%18.80%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.53%

    Riley's Best Finishes

    • Riley has played eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut three times.
    • Riley, who has 20 points, currently ranks 172nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Riley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.829.
    • Riley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.379. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.574 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Riley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.120, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 28th in the field.
    • Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.038) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

    Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-1.045-1.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.697-1.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.249-0.892
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.103-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-2.094-3.875

    Riley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC78+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5467-78-78-72+77
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4570-63-74-64-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-72-71-65-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3563-73-67-73-418
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4375-68-66-67-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-68-70-67-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

