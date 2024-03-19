David Skinns Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.686 mark ranked in the field.

Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.441 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.312 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.299). That ranked second in the field.