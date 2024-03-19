David Skinns Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, David Skinns missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He'll be after better results March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Skinns' first time playing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Skinns' Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Skinns has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Skinns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has an average of 0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Skinns has an average of 1.793 in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Skinns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.222 (63rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.9 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns ranks 89th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.027. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Skinns has delivered a 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|299.9
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Skinns' Best Finishes
- Skinns has not won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 28.6%.
- Skinns, who has 106 points, currently ranks 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.686 mark ranked in the field.
- Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.441 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.312 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.299). That ranked second in the field.
- Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Skinns' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.222
|0.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.027
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.017
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.144
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.409
|1.793
Skinns' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.