44M AGO

David Lipsky Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    David Lipsky hits the links March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 42nd-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Valspar Championship, Lipsky has an average score of +1, with an average finish of 52nd.
    • Lipsky last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2023, finishing 36th with a score of +1.
    • When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Lipsky's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lipsky has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Lipsky hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 42nd.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, David Lipsky has averaged 284.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lipsky is averaging -0.772 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -0.853 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lipsky .

    Lipsky's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.391, which ranks 145th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (284.2 yards) ranks 164th, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky sports a 0.169 mark (67th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lipsky's -0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 142nd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance164284.2284.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.84%
    Putts Per Round130.0
    Par Breakers1%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.49%

    Lipsky's Best Finishes

    • Lipsky has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
    • As of now, Lipsky has accumulated 31 points, which ranks him 156th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 1.702 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.253 mark ranked 24th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky delivered his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 3.574. In that tournament, he finished 41st.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.291, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 41st in the field. He finished 41st in that event.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.391-0.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1690.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.1490.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.426-0.772
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.796-0.853

    Lipsky's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-71-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6071-68-72-70-35
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1667-69-69-73-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1269-69-72-77-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5668-67-70-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 27-303M Open4369-64-70-73-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-71-70-68-410
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3069-69-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5170-67-71-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-72+4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5170-73-67-75+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1367-66-67-68-16--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-75+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-70-72-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC65-78+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-71-66-72-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

