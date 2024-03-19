David Lipsky Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 1.702 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.

Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.253 mark ranked 24th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky delivered his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 3.574. In that tournament, he finished 41st.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.291, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.