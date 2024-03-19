Chris Gotterup Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.983 mark ranked 27th in the field.

Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 7.018 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 0.204 mark, which ranked him 38th in the field. He finished 50th in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.442, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.