Chris Gotterup Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup enters play in Palm Harbor, Florida looking for better results March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Puerto Rico Open.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Gotterup is playing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Gotterup's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Gotterup has an average finish of 43rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Gotterup has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
- Chris Gotterup has averaged 312.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup is averaging 0.497 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Gotterup's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.042 ranks 99th on TOUR this season, and his 43.6% driving accuracy average ranks 178th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup has a 0.482 average that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup's -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 96th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|312.8
|312.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.25%
Gotterup's Best Finishes
- Gotterup has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 33.3%.
- Currently, Gotterup has 26 points, ranking him 164th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.983 mark ranked 27th in the field.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 7.018 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 0.204 mark, which ranked him 38th in the field. He finished 50th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.442, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 35th in the field (he finished 35th in that event).
Gotterup's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.042
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.482
|1.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.201
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.039
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.199
|0.497
Gotterup's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.