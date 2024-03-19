PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chez Reavie Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chez Reavie hits the links in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 in Palm Harbor, Florida. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Reavie at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Valspar Championship, Reavie has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • Reavie last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +2.
    • Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Reavie's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Reavie finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Reavie has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -15 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chez Reavie has averaged 277.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Reavie is averaging -1.574 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie is averaging -3.070 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Reavie's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Reavie has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.121 this season, which ranks 177th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (279.8 yards) ranks 172nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie has a 0.197 mark (66th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Reavie's -0.973 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 169th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance172279.8277.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%43.06%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.43%

    Reavie's Best Finishes

    • Reavie has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut one time.
    • With 7 points, Reavie currently ranks 192nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Reavie produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at -0.452. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Reavie put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.788.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.005. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.852), which ranked in the field.
    • Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.674) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee177-1.121-2.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1970.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.3480.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.973-1.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-1.550-3.070

    Reavie's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open669-72-72-65-1092
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1172-66-65-69-1263
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4968-68-74-69-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4076-68-71-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-69-75-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5872-72-76-77+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-71-73-65-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship464-63-63-71-19115
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2969-70-65-71-1327
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-68-69-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2771-67-66-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6673-68-70-77E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

