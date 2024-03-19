Chez Reavie Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Chez Reavie hits the links in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 in Palm Harbor, Florida. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Valspar Championship, Reavie has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 33rd.
- Reavie last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +2.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Reavie's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Reavie finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Reavie has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -15 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Chez Reavie has averaged 277.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Reavie is averaging -1.574 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie is averaging -3.070 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reavie's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Reavie has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.121 this season, which ranks 177th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (279.8 yards) ranks 172nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie has a 0.197 mark (66th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Reavie's -0.973 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 169th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|279.8
|277.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|43.06%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.43%
Reavie's Best Finishes
- Reavie has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut one time.
- With 7 points, Reavie currently ranks 192nd in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Reavie produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at -0.452. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Reavie put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.788.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.005. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.852), which ranked in the field.
- Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.674) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Reavie's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-1.121
|-2.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.197
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.348
|0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.973
|-1.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-1.550
|-3.070
Reavie's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|69-72-72-65
|-10
|92
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|72-66-65-69
|-12
|63
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|68-68-74-69
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|76-68-71-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-69-75-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|72-72-76-77
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-71-73-65
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|64-63-63-71
|-19
|115
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|69-70-65-71
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|73-68-70-77
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.