Chez Reavie Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Reavie produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at -0.452. In that event, he missed the cut.

Reavie put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.788.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.005. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.852), which ranked in the field.