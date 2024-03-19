Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Chesson Hadley hits the links March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Hadley has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In 2023, Hadley missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Hadley's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hadley has an average finish of 28th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Hadley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Chesson Hadley has averaged 296.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 1.969 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadley has an average of 1.156 in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hadley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.087, which ranks 108th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranks 86th, and his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley ranks 121st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.165, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 14th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|295.7
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.75%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.07%
Hadley's Best Finishes
- Hadley has played six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
- As of now, Hadley has accumulated 85 points, which ranks him 114th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 28th in the field at 1.115. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 35th in the field with a mark of 0.988 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 4.018 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hadley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.566 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked 24th in the field.
Hadley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.087
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.165
|-0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|-0.019
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.656
|1.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.385
|1.156
Hadley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|60
|70-74-75-72
|+3
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|66-65-70-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-70-69-69
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|67-67-68-72
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.