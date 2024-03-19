Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.445. He finished second in that tournament.

Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.985.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 1.482 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.183, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished second.