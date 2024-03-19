Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Charley Hoffman looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Hoffman's average finish has been 18th, and his average score -6, over his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In 2023, Hoffman missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Hoffman's Recent Performances
- Hoffman has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hoffman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Charley Hoffman has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman is averaging -0.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoffman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.150 this season (117th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 59th, while his 52.9% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman has a -0.029 mark (95th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a 0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|299.1
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.32%
Hoffman's Best Finishes
- Hoffman has participated in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times.
- Currently, Hoffman sits 51st in the FedExCup standings with 329 points.
Hoffman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.445. He finished second in that tournament.
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.985.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 1.482 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.183, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.150
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.029
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.066
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.231
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.118
|-0.101
Hoffman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|73-69-71-69
|-6
|37
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|71-67-68-74
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|71-67-75-73
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|65-69-70-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-62-65
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|70-67-70-65
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-77
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-67-79-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|67-68-64-64
|-21
|300
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-74-72-73
|+4
|13
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.