Chandler Phillips Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 0.621 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.618 mark ranked eighth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.056. He finished 24th in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.429). That ranked 41st in the field.