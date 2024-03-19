Chandler Phillips Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Chandler Phillips looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club when he tees off in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Phillips' first time competing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Phillips' Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Phillips has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Phillips has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Chandler Phillips has averaged 291.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Phillips has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips is averaging 0.595 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.291 this season (138th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 102nd, while his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips sports a 0.375 mark (43rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Phillips has registered a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|293.9
|291.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|47.04%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.96%
Phillips' Best Finishes
- Phillips has taken part in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- With 68 points, Phillips currently ranks 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 0.621 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.618 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.056. He finished 24th in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.429). That ranked 41st in the field.
- Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked 24th in the field.
Phillips' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.291
|-0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.375
|1.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.188
|0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.061
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.211
|0.595
Phillips' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|71-72-79-72
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
