Chan Kim Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Chan Kim posted a 68th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Valspar Championship looking for better results.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Kim's first time competing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
- Chan Kim has averaged 285.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 0.828 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.099 this season, which ranks 109th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.5 yards) ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 81st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.054, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 78th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|286.5
|285.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.04%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim has played seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Kim has 165 points, ranking him 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 0.999. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 27th in the field at 2.115. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.984.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.099
|-0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.054
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.117
|0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.103
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.176
|0.828
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-64
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
