Chad Ramey Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.487 (he missed the cut in that event).

Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.034. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.905 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.