Chad Ramey Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship. He took 27th at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2023.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship, Ramey has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of E.
- In 2023, Ramey finished 27th (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Ramey's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Ramey has an average finish of 49th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Ramey has an average finishing position of 49th in his last five events.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- Chad Ramey has averaged 284.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has an average of 1.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of -1.898 in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ramey has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.406, which ranks 147th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (285.4 yards) ranks 161st, and his 60.9% driving accuracy average ranks 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 168th on TOUR with a mark of -1.003.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|285.4
|284.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.85%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.97%
Ramey's Best Finishes
- Ramey has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
- Currently, Ramey ranks 147th in the FedExCup standings with 42 points.
Ramey's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.487 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.034. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.905 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 35th in the field (he finished 35th in that event).
Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.406
|-1.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-1.003
|-2.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|46
|0.212
|0.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.599
|1.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.598
|-1.898
Ramey's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71
|-1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-71-69-67
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|88-74
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|66-70-66-68
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|70-67-66-72
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|67-69-74-69
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-68-69-71
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.