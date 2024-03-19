PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chad Ramey Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship. He took 27th at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship, Ramey has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of E.
    • In 2023, Ramey finished 27th (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Ramey's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Ramey has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
    • Chad Ramey has averaged 284.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has an average of 1.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of -1.898 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ramey .

    Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ramey has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.406, which ranks 147th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (285.4 yards) ranks 161st, and his 60.9% driving accuracy average ranks 75th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 168th on TOUR with a mark of -1.003.
    • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance161285.4284.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.85%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.97%

    Ramey's Best Finishes

    • Ramey has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
    • Currently, Ramey ranks 147th in the FedExCup standings with 42 points.

    Ramey's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.487 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.034. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.905 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 35th in the field (he finished 35th in that event).

    Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.406-1.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-1.003-2.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green460.2120.798
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.5991.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.598-1.898

    Ramey's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-74+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3569-71-70-71-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-71-69-67-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC88-74+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-70+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3866-70-66-68-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-69-69-66-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4270-67-66-72-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4467-69-74-69-96
    July 27-303M Open5370-68-69-71-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-69-69-72-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-67-71-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-67-69-70-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

