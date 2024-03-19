Carson Young Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.213 mark ranked ninth in the field.

Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 17th in the field at 3.646. In that tournament, he finished 41st.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 0.678 mark ranked 31st in the field.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.814, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.