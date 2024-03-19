PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Carson Young Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Carson Young looks to fair better in the 2024 Valspar Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Young at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Young missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his lone recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Young's Recent Performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Young has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • Carson Young has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 1.372 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Young has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.216 this season (64th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 112th, while his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young owns a 0.546 average that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young's -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 100th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance112292.7293.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%70.06%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.20%

    Young's Best Finishes

    • Young hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Young, who has 145 points, currently sits 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.213 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 17th in the field at 3.646. In that tournament, he finished 41st.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 0.678 mark ranked 31st in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.814, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.
    • Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Young's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.2160.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.5461.886
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.388-1.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.0480.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3261.372

    Young's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship3873-70-69-71-59
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-68-69-69-1042
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1567-71-65-69-1253
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1470-68-63-66-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2169-66-75-69-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4371-69-71-73-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-66-65-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5269-68-70-72-97
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-69-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6772-64-73-72+13
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-71-68-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

