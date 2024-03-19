Carl Yuan Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking sixth in the field at 4.086. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 2.127 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.884 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.167, which ranked 26th in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.