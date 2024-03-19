Carl Yuan Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
When he takes the course March 21-24, Carl Yuan will try to improve upon his last performance in the Valspar Championship. In 2023, he shot +6 and placed 63rd at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Yuan has played the Valspar Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 63rd, posting a score of +6.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Yuan's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Yuan finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Yuan has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of -4 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Carl Yuan has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Yuan has an average of -3.290 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -3.928 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yuan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Yuan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.514 (19th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.1 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan ranks 131st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.302. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Yuan's -0.949 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 167th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|308.1
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.63%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.18%
Yuan's Best Finishes
- Yuan has participated in seven tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times.
- Currently, Yuan sits 99th in the FedExCup standings with 129 points.
Yuan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking sixth in the field at 4.086. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 2.127 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.884 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.167, which ranked 26th in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Yuan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.514
|0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.302
|-1.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.102
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.949
|-3.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.635
|-3.928
Yuan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|69-68-74-69
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|18
|68-67-74-70
|-9
|48
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|70-66-64-71
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|73
|69-67-73-77
|+6
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|68
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.