Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Villegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field at -0.857.

Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 33rd in the field with a mark of 2.052.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.326.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.