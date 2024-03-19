PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Camilo Villegas looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Valspar Championship after he placed 11th shooting -8 in this tournament in 2021.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Villegas has entered the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2021), posting a score of -8 and finishing 11th.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Villegas' Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Villegas has an average finish of 65th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Villegas has an average finishing position of 65th in his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Camilo Villegas has averaged 284.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Villegas is averaging -1.405 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of -5.818 in his past five tournaments.
    Villegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Villegas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.082 this season, which ranks 176th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (281.5 yards) ranks 168th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas sports a -0.488 average that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Villegas' -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance168281.5284.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%48.81%
    Putts Per Round130.4
    Par Breakers1%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.68%

    Villegas' Best Finishes

    • Villegas has taken part in seven tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times (42.9%).
    • Currently, Villegas has 21 points, ranking him 169th in the FedExCup standings.

    Villegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Villegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field at -0.857.
    • Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 33rd in the field with a mark of 2.052.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.326.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-1.082-2.977
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.488-0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.160-1.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.247-1.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.976-5.818

    Villegas' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship6471-72-73-73+12
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-69E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship264-64-69-66-25--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship167-63-65-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-68-68-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry5065-71-74-70-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-68-65-74-124
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6769-71-77-68+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-82+11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

