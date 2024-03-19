Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Camilo Villegas looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Valspar Championship after he placed 11th shooting -8 in this tournament in 2021.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Villegas has entered the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2021), posting a score of -8 and finishing 11th.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Villegas' Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Villegas has an average finish of 65th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Camilo Villegas has averaged 284.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Villegas is averaging -1.405 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of -5.818 in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Villegas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.082 this season, which ranks 176th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (281.5 yards) ranks 168th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas sports a -0.488 average that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas' -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|281.5
|284.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|48.81%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.68%
Villegas' Best Finishes
- Villegas has taken part in seven tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times (42.9%).
- Currently, Villegas has 21 points, ranking him 169th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Villegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field at -0.857.
- Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 33rd in the field with a mark of 2.052.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.326.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Villegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-1.082
|-2.977
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.488
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.160
|-1.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.247
|-1.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.976
|-5.818
Villegas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|64
|71-72-73-73
|+1
|2
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
