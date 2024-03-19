Cameron Young Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fifth in the field at 3.979. In that event, he finished eighth.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.627.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.214). That ranked seventh in the field.