Cameron Young Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Cameron Young ended the weekend at -2, good for a 54th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 trying for a better finish.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Young's first time playing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Young's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Young has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 3.757 in his past five tournaments.
Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Young's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.385 ranks 30th on TOUR this season, and his 58.6% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 11th on TOUR with a mark of 0.622.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|298.5
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.33%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Young's Best Finishes
- Young has participated in seven tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 100%.
- Young, who has 360 points, currently ranks 45th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fifth in the field at 3.979. In that event, he finished eighth.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.627.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.214). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.385
|1.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.622
|3.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.263
|-1.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.256
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.488
|3.757
Young's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|7
|67-72-75-68
|-6
|97
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-70-68-73
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|67-69-72-67
|-5
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|65-64-71-68
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|8
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|91
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-71-69-67
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|200
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|65-74-72-64
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|66-68-68-68
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|15
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.