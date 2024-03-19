PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cameron Champ Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Cameron Champ looks for better results in the 2024 Valspar Championship having failed to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Champ at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Champ has entered the Valspar Championship once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
    • Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Champ's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Champ finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Over his last five events, Champ has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished with a score of -9 in his only recent appearance.
    • Cameron Champ has averaged 314.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ has an average of 0.755 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ is averaging -0.844 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Champ .

    Champ's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Champ has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.942 this season, which ranks third on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (316.5 yards) ranks first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ has a -1.298 mark (176th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Champ's 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 67th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance1316.5314.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.98%
    Putts Per Round130.1
    Par Breakers1%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.96%

    Champ's Best Finishes

    • Champ has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut one time.
    • With 31 points, Champ currently sits 156th in the FedExCup standings.

    Champ's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 4.403. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his -1.520 mark ranked in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.946.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.230, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.
    • Champ recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.

    Champ's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.9421.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-1.298-2.812
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green122-0.181-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.1700.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.368-0.844

    Champ's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-74+5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta868-66-69-67-1483
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5070-68-66-69-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-71-73-72+64
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-73-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5168-69-73-66-87
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship967-69-65-71-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1863-67-74-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-69-74+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4568-67-69-70-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-68-69-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-72-65-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-67-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2466-71-67-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

