Cameron Champ Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Cameron Champ looks for better results in the 2024 Valspar Championship having failed to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2023.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Champ has entered the Valspar Championship once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Champ's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Champ finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Over his last five events, Champ has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of -9 in his only recent appearance.
- Cameron Champ has averaged 314.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has an average of 0.755 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Champ is averaging -0.844 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Champ has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.942 this season, which ranks third on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (316.5 yards) ranks first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ has a -1.298 mark (176th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Champ's 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 67th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|316.5
|314.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.98%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.96%
Champ's Best Finishes
- Champ has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut one time.
- With 31 points, Champ currently sits 156th in the FedExCup standings.
Champ's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 4.403. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his -1.520 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.946.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.230, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- Champ recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.
Champ's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.942
|1.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-1.298
|-2.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|122
|-0.181
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.170
|0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.368
|-0.844
Champ's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-66-69
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-71-73-72
|+6
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|7
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|67-69-65-71
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|63-67-74-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-72-65
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-67
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|66-71-67-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.