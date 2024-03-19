Cameron Champ Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 4.403. In that event, he missed the cut.

Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his -1.520 mark ranked in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.946.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.230, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.