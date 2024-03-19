Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Callum Tarren starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Valspar Championship after missing the cut in the competition in 2022 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Tarren has played the Valspar Championship once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of E.
- When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Tarren's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Tarren has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Callum Tarren has averaged 303.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -1.241 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Tarren is averaging -4.623 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Tarren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.610, which ranks 164th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranks 22nd, and his 44.6% driving accuracy average ranks 177th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 162nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.727.
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.701 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 157th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|305.0
|303.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|22.78%
Tarren's Best Finishes
- Tarren has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he didn't make the cut once.
Tarren's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.260 mark ranked in the field.
- Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.763.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.465 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Tarren recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.733, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.766) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.610
|-0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.727
|-1.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.306
|-0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.701
|-1.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-2.344
|-4.623
Tarren's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-71-72-74
|+3
|4
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|71-67-79-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|67-69-63-70
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|67-68-71-69
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
