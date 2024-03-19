Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.260 mark ranked in the field.

Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.763.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.465 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Tarren recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.733, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.