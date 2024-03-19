PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Callum Tarren starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Valspar Championship after missing the cut in the competition in 2022 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Tarren at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Tarren has played the Valspar Championship once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of E.
    • When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Tarren's Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Tarren has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Callum Tarren has averaged 303.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -1.241 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Tarren is averaging -4.623 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Tarren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.610, which ranks 164th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranks 22nd, and his 44.6% driving accuracy average ranks 177th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 162nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.727.
    • On the greens, Tarren's -0.701 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 157th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance22305.0303.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%56.67%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%17.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%22.78%

    Tarren's Best Finishes

    • Tarren has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he didn't make the cut once.

    Tarren's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.260 mark ranked in the field.
    • Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.763.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.465 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Tarren recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.733, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.766) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.610-0.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.727-1.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green143-0.306-0.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.701-1.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-2.344-4.623

    Tarren's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-68-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-77+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6470-71-72-74+34
    May 18-21PGA Championship2971-67-79-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4369-72-73-70-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3367-69-63-70-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2967-68-71-69-1327
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open1366-68-70-67-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship768-69-67-71-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4371-68-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-68-62-70-14--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-69-72-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-72+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

