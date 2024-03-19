Brendon Todd Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Brendon Todd looks to fair better in the 2024 Valspar Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2022 when he failed to make the cut.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Over Todd's last two trips to the the Valspar Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Todd last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of +1.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Todd's Recent Performances
- Todd has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Todd has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 273.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Todd is averaging 2.817 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 0.534 Strokes Gained: Total.
Todd's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Todd has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.554 this season (161st on TOUR). His average driving distance (276.4 yards) ranks 176th, while his 67% driving accuracy average ranks 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd sports a -0.234 mark (126th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Todd has delivered a 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|176
|276.4
|273.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.38%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.19%
Todd's Best Finishes
- Todd hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Todd has 393 points, placing him 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking 45th in the field at -0.320.
- Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.887.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.539 (he finished sixth in that event).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.848, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 22nd.
- Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
Todd's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.554
|-1.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.234
|-2.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.350
|1.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.667
|2.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.229
|0.534
Todd's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|70-67-75-76
|E
|7
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|70-67-68-75
|-4
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|71-68-65-71
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-71-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|68-69-73-72
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|10
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.