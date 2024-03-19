PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brendon Todd Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Brendon Todd looks to fair better in the 2024 Valspar Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2022 when he failed to make the cut.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over Todd's last two trips to the the Valspar Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • Todd last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of +1.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Todd's Recent Performances

    • Todd has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Todd has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 273.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Todd is averaging 2.817 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 0.534 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Todd's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Todd has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.554 this season (161st on TOUR). His average driving distance (276.4 yards) ranks 176th, while his 67% driving accuracy average ranks 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd sports a -0.234 mark (126th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Todd has delivered a 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance176276.4273.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.38%
    Putts Per Round127.9
    Par Breakers1%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.19%

    Todd's Best Finishes

    • Todd hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Currently, Todd has 393 points, placing him 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking 45th in the field at -0.320.
    • Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.887.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.539 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.848, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 22nd.
    • Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).

    Todd's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.554-1.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.234-2.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.3501.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.6672.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.2290.534

    Todd's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5370-67-75-76E7
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5170-67-68-75-48
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship871-68-65-71-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-71+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-71-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3468-69-73-72-621
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5668-68-72-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-65-66-68-19245
    July 20-22The Open Championship4974-70-69-74+310
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship767-63-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-70-67-72-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship4171-72-71-70+458
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

