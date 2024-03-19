Brendon Todd Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking 45th in the field at -0.320.

Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.887.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.539 (he finished sixth in that event).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.848, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 22nd.