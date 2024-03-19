PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Brandt Snedeker seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship. He placed 11th at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2021.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Snedeker has entered the Valspar Championship once of late, in 2021. He finished 11th, posting a score of -8.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Snedeker's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Snedeker finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Snedeker hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 78th.
    • He finished +6 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 278.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Snedeker has an average of -2.468 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Snedeker has an average of -8.431 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Snedeker .

    Snedeker's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Snedeker's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.801 ranks 168th on TOUR this season, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 173rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.132. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Snedeker's -0.925 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 166th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance174278.6278.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.28%
    Putts Per Round131.3
    Par Breakers1%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance1%18.98%

    Snedeker's Best Finishes

    • Snedeker, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut one time (14.3%).
    • As of now, Snedeker has accumulated 2 points, which ranks him 207th in the FedExCup standings.

    Snedeker's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 0.476. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.485. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.279 mark ranked 37th in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.535), which ranked 39th in the field.
    • Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-5.674) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.801-1.920
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-1.132-2.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170-0.724-1.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.925-2.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Total178-3.582-8.431

    Snedeker's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4173-72-73-74+414
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC79-76+11--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open5364-68-72-74-66
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4570-67-70-69-410
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6568-68-74-74-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5270-69-66-71-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC66-70-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-65-70-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7870-70-78-76+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-77+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-69-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

