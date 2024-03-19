Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Brandt Snedeker seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship. He placed 11th at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2021.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Snedeker has entered the Valspar Championship once of late, in 2021. He finished 11th, posting a score of -8.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Snedeker's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Snedeker finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Snedeker hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 78th.
- He finished +6 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 278.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Snedeker has an average of -2.468 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Snedeker has an average of -8.431 in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Snedeker's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.801 ranks 168th on TOUR this season, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 173rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.132. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Snedeker's -0.925 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 166th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|174
|278.6
|278.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.98%
Snedeker's Best Finishes
- Snedeker, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut one time (14.3%).
- As of now, Snedeker has accumulated 2 points, which ranks him 207th in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 0.476. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.485. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.279 mark ranked 37th in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.535), which ranked 39th in the field.
- Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-5.674) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.801
|-1.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-1.132
|-2.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.724
|-1.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.925
|-2.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|178
|-3.582
|-8.431
Snedeker's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|73-72-73-74
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|10
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.