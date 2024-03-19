Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 0.476. In that event, he missed the cut.

Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.485. He missed the cut in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.279 mark ranked 37th in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.535), which ranked 39th in the field.