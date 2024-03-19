Blaine Hale, Jr. Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
At the Puerto Rico Open, Blaine Hale, Jr. struggled, missing the cut at Grand Reserve Country Club. He is trying for a better outcome in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In the past five years, this is Hale, Jr.'s first time playing at the Valspar Championship.
- When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Hale, Jr.'s Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hale, Jr. has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Over his last five events, Hale, Jr. has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished -15 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hale, Jr. is averaging -0.999 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hale, Jr. is averaging 0.538 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hale, Jr.'s Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|51.71%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|25.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|13.25%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale, Jr.'s Best Finishes
- Last season Hale, Jr. played one tournament, and he finished in the top 10.
Hale, Jr.'s Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.999
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.538
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale, Jr.'s Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-64
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hale, Jr. as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
