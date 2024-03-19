Blaine Hale, Jr. Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five appearances, Hale, Jr. has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Over his last five events, Hale, Jr. has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He finished -15 relative to par the only time he made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Hale, Jr. is averaging -0.999 Strokes Gained: Putting.