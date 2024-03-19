PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Billy Horschel Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel hits the links in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 in Palm Harbor, Florida. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Horschel missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his only recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2017.
    • Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Horschel's Recent Performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Horschel has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Billy Horschel has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 1.483 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 2.215 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Horschel .

    Horschel's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Horschel owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.300 (46th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.1 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel owns a 0.087 mark (78th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Horschel has registered a 0.678 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 12th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance97294.1289.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.63%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%22.96%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.00%

    Horschel's Best Finishes

    • Horschel has taken part in six tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Horschel, who has 122 points, currently ranks 100th in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 16th in the field at 2.043. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.092 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.578.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.803), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).

    Horschel's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.3000.908
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.0870.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green103-0.090-0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.6781.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9742.215

    Horschel's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament5273-74-74-79+129
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-74+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-74-70-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC84-72+12--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4373-67-71-74+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6569-69-69-73E4
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open1366-67-68-70-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship467-62-63-72-16135
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-68-68-65-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

