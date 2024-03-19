Ben Taylor Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Ben Taylor hits the links March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Taylor missed the cut (with a score of +7) in his only recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Taylor's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Taylor finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Taylor has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished even relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ben Taylor has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -3.542 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.939, which ranks 173rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 97th, and his 44.8% driving accuracy average ranks 176th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor has a -0.752 mark (164th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Taylor has registered a 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|294.1
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.20%
Taylor's Best Finishes
- Taylor has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut one time (14.3%).
- Currently, Taylor has 4 points, placing him 199th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.278. He missed the cut in that event.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 0.867 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor put up his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.209.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.847 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.939
|-2.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.752
|-1.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.138
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.107
|0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.722
|-3.542
Taylor's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|72-72-78-71
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|70-68-68-77
|+3
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|71
|70-68-76-71
|+1
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.