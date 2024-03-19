PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Ben Taylor Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Ben Taylor hits the links March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Taylor missed the cut (with a score of +7) in his only recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
    • Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Taylor's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Taylor finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Taylor has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished even relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Ben Taylor has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -3.542 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.939, which ranks 173rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 97th, and his 44.8% driving accuracy average ranks 176th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor has a -0.752 mark (164th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Taylor has registered a 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance97294.1293.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.50%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.20%

    Taylor's Best Finishes

    • Taylor has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut one time (14.3%).
    • Currently, Taylor has 4 points, placing him 199th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.278. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 0.867 mark ranked in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor put up his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.209.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.847 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked in the field.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.939-2.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.752-1.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.138-0.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.1070.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.722-3.542

    Taylor's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC75-72+5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta867-70-66-67-1483
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6972-72-78-71+133
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-80+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-78+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7370-68-68-77+33
    July 27-303M Open7170-68-76-71+13
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3072-69-70-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7369-69-75-74-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-69-68-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7773-84-69-74+20--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC78-70+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-71-73-2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-71-75-72E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-79+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

