Ben Silverman Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.800 (he missed the cut in that event).

Silverman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.196.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.817 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.924, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that event.