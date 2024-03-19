PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Ben Silverman Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman enters play in Palm Harbor, Florida seeking better results March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Silverman is playing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Silverman's Recent Performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Silverman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • Ben Silverman has averaged 284.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has an average of 1.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman is averaging 2.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Silverman .

    Silverman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Silverman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 this season, which ranks 39th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.5 yards) ranks 153rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman has a -0.094 mark (106th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Silverman has registered a 0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance153286.5284.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%73.15%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.19%

    Silverman's Best Finishes

    • Silverman has taken part in seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Silverman has 159 points, placing him 88th in the FedExCup standings.

    Silverman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.800 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Silverman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.196.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.817 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.924, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3431.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.094-0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.2390.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.4741.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9622.651

    Silverman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1867-68-64-70-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-72-75-71-15
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-68-63-72-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-71-66-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-67-72-68-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

