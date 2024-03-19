Ben Silverman Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Ben Silverman enters play in Palm Harbor, Florida seeking better results March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, THE PLAYERS Championship.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Silverman is playing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Silverman's Recent Performances
- Silverman has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Silverman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Ben Silverman has averaged 284.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has an average of 1.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman is averaging 2.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Silverman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 this season, which ranks 39th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.5 yards) ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman has a -0.094 mark (106th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Silverman has registered a 0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|286.5
|284.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.19%
Silverman's Best Finishes
- Silverman has taken part in seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Silverman has 159 points, placing him 88th in the FedExCup standings.
Silverman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.800 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Silverman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.196.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.817 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.924, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
Silverman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.343
|1.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.094
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.239
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.474
|1.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.962
|2.651
Silverman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
