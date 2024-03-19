Ben Martin Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Ben Martin seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship. He took 45th at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2023.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship, Martin has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of +2.
- Martin finished 45th (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Martin's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Martin has an average finish of 37th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Martin has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Martin has averaged 286.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Martin is averaging 0.704 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Martin has an average of 0.640 in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Martin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.262 this season, which ranks 135th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.5 yards) ranks 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Martin sports a 0.379 mark (42nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Martin's 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|141
|288.5
|286.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.50%
Martin's Best Finishes
- Martin has participated in seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times.
- Currently, Martin ranks 125th in the FedExCup standings with 67 points.
Martin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field at 1.446.
- Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 2.597 (he finished 31st in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin put up his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 49th in the field at -0.408. In that event, he finished 37th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.080). That ranked 15th in the field.
- Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 31st in the field.
Martin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.262
|-1.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.379
|1.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.284
|-0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.312
|0.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.145
|0.640
Martin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|8
|66-72-69-68
|-13
|42
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|70-70-73-67
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|68-66-73-71
|-6
|10
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-69-68-79
|+5
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|63
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-67-67-73
|-3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-72-66
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|65-70-66-69
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|68-64-67-75
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|73-67-72-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-71-71-67
|-7
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.