41M AGO

Ben Martin Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Ben Martin seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship. He took 45th at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Martin at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship, Martin has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of +2.
    • Martin finished 45th (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Martin's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Martin has an average finish of 37th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Martin has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Martin has averaged 286.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Martin is averaging 0.704 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Martin has an average of 0.640 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Martin .

    Martin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Martin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.262 this season, which ranks 135th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.5 yards) ranks 141st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Martin sports a 0.379 mark (42nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Martin's 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance141288.5286.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.44%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.50%

    Martin's Best Finishes

    • Martin has participated in seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times.
    • Currently, Martin ranks 125th in the FedExCup standings with 67 points.

    Martin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field at 1.446.
    • Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 2.597 (he finished 31st in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin put up his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 49th in the field at -0.408. In that event, he finished 37th.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.080). That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 31st in the field.

    Martin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.262-1.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3791.854
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.284-0.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.3120.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.1450.640

    Martin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship866-72-69-68-1342
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1070-70-73-67-865
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-68-70-69-612
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4668-66-73-71-610
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-69-68-79+55
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6367-68-69-72-44
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-67-67-73-310
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-70+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-72-66-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2765-70-66-69-14--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express5668-64-67-75-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3773-67-72-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4270-69-70-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-71-71-67-738

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
