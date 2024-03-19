Ben Martin Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five appearances, Martin has an average finish of 37th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Martin has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Ben Martin has averaged 286.9 yards in his past five starts.

Martin is averaging 0.704 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.