41M AGO

Ben Kohles Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    At THE PLAYERS Championship, Ben Kohles struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course). He is seeking better results in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 in Palm Harbor, Florida.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • This is Kohles' first time playing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Kohles' Recent Performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Kohles has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He finished -17 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 281.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kohles has an average of -2.246 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of -5.911 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kohles .

    Kohles' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kohles owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.241 (130th) this season, while his average driving distance of 280.3 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 156th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.645. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Kohles' -0.713 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 159th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance170280.3281.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.17%
    Putts Per Round130.4
    Par Breakers1%18.18%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.68%

    Kohles' Best Finishes

    • Kohles has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Kohles, who has 71 points, currently sits 121st in the FedExCup standings.

    Kohles' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 0.572 mark ranked in the field.
    • Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 43rd in the field with a mark of 1.185. He finished 52nd in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles put up his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 0.242. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.736), which ranked 30th in the field.
    • Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 52nd in the field.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.241-0.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.645-2.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.622-1.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.713-2.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-2.222-5.911

    Kohles' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic566-67-67-63-19--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5266-69-71-67-77
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

