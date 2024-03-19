Ben Kohles Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 0.572 mark ranked in the field.

Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 43rd in the field with a mark of 1.185. He finished 52nd in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles put up his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 0.242. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.736), which ranked 30th in the field.