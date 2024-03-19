Ben Kohles Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
At THE PLAYERS Championship, Ben Kohles struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course). He is seeking better results in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Kohles' first time playing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Kohles' Recent Performances
- Kohles has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Kohles has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He finished -17 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 281.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Kohles has an average of -2.246 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of -5.911 in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kohles owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.241 (130th) this season, while his average driving distance of 280.3 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 156th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.645. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Kohles' -0.713 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 159th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|280.3
|281.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.17%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.68%
Kohles' Best Finishes
- Kohles has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Kohles, who has 71 points, currently sits 121st in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 0.572 mark ranked in the field.
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 43rd in the field with a mark of 1.185. He finished 52nd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles put up his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 0.242. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.736), which ranked 30th in the field.
- Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 52nd in the field.
Kohles' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.241
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.645
|-2.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.622
|-1.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.713
|-2.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-2.222
|-5.911
Kohles' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
