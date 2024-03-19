Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 45th in the field at 0.454. In that event, he finished 30th.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.562 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.992.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.662, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).