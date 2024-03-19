PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin placed 45th in the Valspar Championship in 2023, shooting a +2 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 21-24 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Griffin finished 45th (with a score of +2) in his lone appearance at the Valspar Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
    • Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Griffin's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Griffin has an average finish of 40th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging 0.737 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.206 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Griffin has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.252 this season (132nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.7 yards) ranks 117th, while his 52.9% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 136th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.337, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Griffin has registered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance117291.7291.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.93%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%18.75%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.76%

    Griffin's Best Finishes

    • Griffin has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • As of now, Griffin has accumulated 156 points, which ranks him 89th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 45th in the field at 0.454. In that event, he finished 30th.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.562 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.992.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.662, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.252-0.858
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.337-1.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.3041.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.1250.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.160-0.206

    Griffin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-65-71-71-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-72+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5267-69-75-72+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-66-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-69-70-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

