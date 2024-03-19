Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Ben Griffin placed 45th in the Valspar Championship in 2023, shooting a +2 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 21-24 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Griffin finished 45th (with a score of +2) in his lone appearance at the Valspar Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Griffin's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Griffin has an average finish of 40th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 0.737 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.206 Strokes Gained: Total.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Griffin has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.252 this season (132nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.7 yards) ranks 117th, while his 52.9% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 136th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.337, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Griffin has registered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|291.7
|291.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.76%
Griffin's Best Finishes
- Griffin has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- As of now, Griffin has accumulated 156 points, which ranks him 89th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 45th in the field at 0.454. In that event, he finished 30th.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.562 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.992.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.662, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.252
|-0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.337
|-1.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.304
|1.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.125
|0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.160
|-0.206
Griffin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-65-71-71
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|67-69-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
