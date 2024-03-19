Beau Hossler Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Beau Hossler looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Valspar Championship, Hossler has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 39th.
- In 2023, Hossler missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Hossler's Recent Performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Hossler has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Beau Hossler has averaged 294.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has an average of 1.492 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler is averaging 1.472 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hossler has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.030 this season (97th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.4 yards) ranks 114th, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranks 120th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 107th on TOUR with a mark of -0.096.
- On the greens, Hossler has registered a 0.654 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|292.4
|294.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.24%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.11%
Hossler's Best Finishes
- Hossler has played seven tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Hossler ranks 53rd in the FedExCup standings with 322 points.
Hossler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hossler produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 20th in the field at 2.307.
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.158.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.262 (he finished 14th in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.971, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
Hossler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.030
|0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.096
|-0.996
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.261
|0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.654
|1.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.789
|1.472
Hossler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|71-69-74-73
|-1
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-72-68
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|67-68-70-66
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|68-69-72-75
|E
|8
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-70-74-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-69-75-74
|+10
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|71-67-65-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
