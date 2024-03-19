PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Beau Hossler Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Valspar Championship, Hossler has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 39th.
    • In 2023, Hossler missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Hossler's Recent Performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hossler has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • Beau Hossler has averaged 294.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has an average of 1.492 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler is averaging 1.472 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hossler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hossler has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.030 this season (97th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.4 yards) ranks 114th, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranks 120th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 107th on TOUR with a mark of -0.096.
    • On the greens, Hossler has registered a 0.654 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance114292.4294.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.24%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.11%

    Hossler's Best Finishes

    • Hossler has played seven tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Currently, Hossler ranks 53rd in the FedExCup standings with 322 points.

    Hossler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hossler produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 20th in the field at 2.307.
    • Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.158.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.262 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.971, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).

    Hossler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.0300.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.096-0.996
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.2610.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.6541.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7891.472

    Hossler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4671-69-74-73-19
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-68-72-68-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1067-68-70-66-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4768-69-72-75E8
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-70-74-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge7072-69-75-74+103
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-66-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2669-67-67-69-1231
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-72-62-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2071-67-65-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-71-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-67-72-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

