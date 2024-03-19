Beau Hossler Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Hossler produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 20th in the field at 2.307.

Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.158.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.262 (he finished 14th in that event).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.971, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.