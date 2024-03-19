Andrew Novak Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
After he finished 27th in this tournament in 2023, Andrew Novak has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida March 21-24.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Valspar Championship, Novak has an average score of E, with an average finish of 27th.
- Novak finished 27th (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Novak's Recent Performances
- Novak has finished in the top 10 in three of his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -12.
- Andrew Novak has averaged 297.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Novak is averaging 4.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Novak owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.147 (116th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.2 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak sports a 0.554 mark (22nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Novak's 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 86th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|297.2
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.76%
Novak's Best Finishes
- Novak hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with three top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Currently, Novak sits 68th in the FedExCup standings with 219 points.
Novak's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 2.350 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.151 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.195, which ranked 17th in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.
- Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked eighth in the field.
Novak's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.147
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.554
|1.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.579
|1.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.001
|0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|0.987
|4.091
Novak's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|46
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|6
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|9
|69-72-70-68
|-9
|80
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|67
|66-72-70-67
|-9
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|68-66-74-73
|+1
|13
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|69-68-67-72
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|65-73-69-70
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|64-70-67-73
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.