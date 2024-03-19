Andrew Novak Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 2.350 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353 (he finished eighth in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.151 mark ranked third in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.195, which ranked 17th in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.