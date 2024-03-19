PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Andrew Novak Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    After he finished 27th in this tournament in 2023, Andrew Novak has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida March 21-24.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Valspar Championship, Novak has an average score of E, with an average finish of 27th.
    • Novak finished 27th (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Novak's Recent Performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 10 in three of his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -12.
    • Andrew Novak has averaged 297.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Novak is averaging 4.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Novak .

    Novak's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Novak owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.147 (116th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.2 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak sports a 0.554 mark (22nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Novak's 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 86th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance74297.2297.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%70.49%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.76%

    Novak's Best Finishes

    • Novak hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with three top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Currently, Novak sits 68th in the FedExCup standings with 219 points.

    Novak's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 2.350 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.151 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.195, which ranked 17th in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.
    • Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Novak's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.1470.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.5541.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.5791.850
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0010.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140.9874.091

    Novak's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship4670-72-72-70-46
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open969-72-70-68-980
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4967-72-68-72-58
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6766-72-70-67-93
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4068-66-74-73+113
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open969-68-67-72-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-68-71-67-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3365-73-69-70-1112
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-70-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3364-70-67-73-621
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5167-74-72-72+5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4567-70-67-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7369-69-69-70-5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

