Alexander Björk Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Björk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a -0.857 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Björk put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 34th in the field with a mark of 1.907.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of -0.299.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Björk posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.686, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).