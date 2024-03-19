Alexander Björk Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Alexander Björk enters play March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 47th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida his last time in competition.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Björk's first time competing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Björk's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Björk has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Björk has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- Alexander Björk has averaged 272.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Björk is averaging 0.868 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Björk is averaging -1.747 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Björk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Björk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.697 ranks 165th on TOUR this season, and his 74.7% driving accuracy average ranks second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Björk ranks 50th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.290. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Björk's 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 37th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|272.6
|272.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|51.04%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.76%
Björk's Best Finishes
- Björk, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
- As of now, Björk has compiled 77 points, which ranks him 117th in the FedExCup standings.
Björk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Björk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a -0.857 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Björk put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 34th in the field with a mark of 1.907.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of -0.299.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Björk posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.686, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Björk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 47th in the field.
Björk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.697
|-1.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.290
|0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|176
|-0.833
|-1.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.344
|0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.897
|-1.747
Björk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|71-66-68-71
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|69-73-70-74
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|64-67-67-67
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|72-66-80-71
|+1
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-67-70-72
|-6
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Björk as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.