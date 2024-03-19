Alex Smalley Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.350. He missed the cut in that event.

Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.280. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.076.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.205, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.