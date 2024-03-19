PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Alex Smalley Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley shot E and placed 27th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Smalley's average finish has been 27th, and his average score E, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished 27th after posting a score of E.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Smalley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Smalley finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Smalley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of +1 in his only recent appearance.
    • Alex Smalley has averaged 301.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has an average of -1.731 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley is averaging -3.570 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Smalley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.136 this season, which ranks 76th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.2 yards) ranks 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley owns a -0.126 average that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley's -1.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 173rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance40302.2301.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.16%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%18.69%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.15%

    Smalley's Best Finishes

    • Smalley has played eight tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 25%.
    • Smalley, who has 45 points, currently sits 142nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.350. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.280. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.076.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.205, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.136-0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.126-0.679
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green156-0.401-0.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-1.113-1.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-1.505-3.570

    Smalley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-68+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1873-65-68-71-747
    May 18-21PGA Championship2373-72-70-68+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4070-71-68-72+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-73+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2573-70-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship970-62-64-67-1773
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4772-66-69-71-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-70-62-67-19245
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6570-74-70-69+316
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-69-67-70-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6173-64-67-75-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-69-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
