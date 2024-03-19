Alex Smalley Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Alex Smalley shot E and placed 27th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Smalley's average finish has been 27th, and his average score E, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished 27th after posting a score of E.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Smalley's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Smalley finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Smalley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of +1 in his only recent appearance.
- Alex Smalley has averaged 301.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has an average of -1.731 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley is averaging -3.570 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Smalley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.136 this season, which ranks 76th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.2 yards) ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley owns a -0.126 average that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley's -1.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 173rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|302.2
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.16%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.15%
Smalley's Best Finishes
- Smalley has played eight tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 25%.
- Smalley, who has 45 points, currently sits 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.350. He missed the cut in that event.
- Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.280. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.076.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.205, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.136
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.126
|-0.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|156
|-0.401
|-0.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-1.113
|-1.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-1.505
|-3.570
Smalley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|73-65-68-71
|-7
|47
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|73-72-70-68
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|70-71-68-72
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|73-70-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-62-64-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|72-66-69-71
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-70-62-67
|-19
|245
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|70-74-70-69
|+3
|16
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.