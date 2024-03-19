Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
At the Puerto Rico Open, Alejandro Tosti struggled, missing the cut at Grand Reserve Country Club. He is aiming for a better outcome in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In the past five years, this is Tosti's first time playing at the Valspar Championship.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Tosti's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Tosti has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Tosti finished 43rd in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -3 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti is averaging 0.136 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -2.876 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tosti's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Tosti has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.620 this season, which ranks 13th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.5 yards) ranks 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 172nd on TOUR, posting an average of -1.083, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Tosti's 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 85th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|12
|306.5
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.38%
Tosti's Best Finishes
- Tosti is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut two times (33.3%).
- With 14 points, Tosti currently ranks 180th in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.881.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.575. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.178. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 43rd in that event).
- Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Tosti's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.620
|1.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-1.083
|-2.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.556
|-1.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.030
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.989
|-2.876
Tosti's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|69-67-71-64
|-13
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-66-72-71
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.