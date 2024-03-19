Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.881.

Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.575. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.178. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 43rd in that event).