Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.441. He finished 13th in that tournament.

Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.254. He finished 13th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 0.378 mark ranked in the field.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.822, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.