Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 Valspar Championship after missing the cut in the tournament in 2023 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Bhatia missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his lone recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Bhatia's Recent Performances
- Bhatia has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Bhatia has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Akshay Bhatia has averaged 288.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia is averaging -0.951 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of -0.456 in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bhatia has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.470 this season (22nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.9 yards) ranks 111th, while his 64.8% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia has a 0.130 mark (73rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bhatia's 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 75th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|292.9
|288.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|51.71%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.53%
Bhatia's Best Finishes
- Bhatia, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- With 221 points, Bhatia currently ranks 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.441. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.254. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 0.378 mark ranked in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.822, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
Bhatia's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.470
|1.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.130
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.220
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.114
|-0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.493
|-0.456
Bhatia's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|24
|73-63-72-71
|-9
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|73-71-75-68
|-1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|4
|68-65-63-70
|-18
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-68-70-77
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|69-74-73-73
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|9
|68-68-70-65
|-17
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.