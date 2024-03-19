PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 Valspar Championship after missing the cut in the tournament in 2023 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Bhatia missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his lone recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Bhatia's Recent Performances

    • Bhatia has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Bhatia has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • Akshay Bhatia has averaged 288.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia is averaging -0.951 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of -0.456 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bhatia .

    Bhatia's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bhatia has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.470 this season (22nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.9 yards) ranks 111th, while his 64.8% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia has a 0.130 mark (73rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bhatia's 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 75th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance111292.9288.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%51.71%
    Putts Per Round130.4
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.53%

    Bhatia's Best Finishes

    • Bhatia, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • With 221 points, Bhatia currently ranks 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.441. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.254. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 0.378 mark ranked in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.822, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished 13th in that event).

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4701.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.130-0.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green132-0.220-0.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.114-0.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.493-0.456

    Bhatia's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2473-63-72-71-9--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4673-71-75-68-1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC75-71+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta468-65-63-70-18--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4372-69-69-73-1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5669-68-70-77+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6869-74-73-73+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3566-69-69-70-10--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship968-68-70-65-17--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4366-72-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3568-70-68-67-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-66-70-64-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3869-66-67-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

