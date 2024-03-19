Adrien Dumont de Chassart Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Adrien Dumont de Chassart posted a sixth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Valspar Championship trying for a better finish.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In the past five years, this is Dumont de Chassart's first time playing at the Valspar Championship.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Dumont de Chassart's Recent Performances
- Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Dumont de Chassart has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five tournaments.
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 298.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dumont de Chassart is averaging -3.615 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Dumont de Chassart is averaging -5.842 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dumont de Chassart's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Dumont de Chassart has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.118 this season (114th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.9 yards) ranks 62nd, while his 60.8% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart owns a -0.506 average that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart's -0.994 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 170th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|298.9
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Dumont de Chassart's Best Finishes
- While Dumont de Chassart has not won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Currently, Dumont de Chassart ranks 128th in the FedExCup standings with 62 points.
Dumont de Chassart's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.981 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 0.844 (he finished 75th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart posted his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 54th in the field with a mark of -0.740.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.538). That ranked in the field.
- Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.742) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 60th in the field.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.118
|1.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.506
|-0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-1.078
|-2.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.994
|-3.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|177
|-2.696
|-5.842
Dumont de Chassart's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.