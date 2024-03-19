Adrien Dumont de Chassart Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Dumont de Chassart has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.

He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five tournaments.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 298.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Dumont de Chassart is averaging -3.615 Strokes Gained: Putting.