Adam Svensson Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Adam Svensson finished 39th in the Valspar Championship in 2022, shooting a -5 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 21-24 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Svensson has played the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -5 and finishing 39th.
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Svensson's Recent Performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of -8 in his only recent appearance.
- Adam Svensson has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging -1.742 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging -3.828 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.177 this season (121st on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.5 yards) ranks 88th, while his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 84th on TOUR with a mark of 0.041.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 146th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|295.5
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.65%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Svensson's Best Finishes
- While Svensson hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 44.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Svensson, who has 211 points, currently ranks 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.363. He finished 10th in that event.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.435. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson produced his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 12th in the field at 2.412. In that event, he finished 10th.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.707, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked 10th in the field.
Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.177
|-1.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.041
|-1.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|-0.114
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.484
|-1.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.734
|-3.828
Svensson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-80
|+11
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-70-75
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-70-73-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|60
|71-70-77-74
|+12
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.