Adam Svensson Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.363. He finished 10th in that event.

Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.435. He finished 30th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson produced his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 12th in the field at 2.412. In that event, he finished 10th.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.707, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.