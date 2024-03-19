PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Svensson Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson finished 39th in the Valspar Championship in 2022, shooting a -5 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 21-24 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Svensson has played the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -5 and finishing 39th.
    • With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Svensson's Recent Performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of -8 in his only recent appearance.
    • Adam Svensson has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging -1.742 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging -3.828 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Svensson .

    Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.177 this season (121st on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.5 yards) ranks 88th, while his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 84th on TOUR with a mark of 0.041.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 146th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance88295.5295.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.65%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%17.13%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Svensson's Best Finishes

    • While Svensson hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 44.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Svensson, who has 211 points, currently ranks 72nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.363. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.435. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson produced his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 12th in the field at 2.412. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.707, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.177-1.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.041-1.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110-0.1140.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.484-1.742
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.734-3.828

    Svensson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC75-80+11--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-67-70-70-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-67-70-75-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship4070-70-73-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open6071-70-77-74+126
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-67-71-68-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2169-66-67-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

