Adam Schenk Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Adam Schenk ended the weekend at -9, good for a 19th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 looking for better results.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Schenk has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of -8.
- In 2023, Schenk finished second (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Schenk's Recent Performances
- Schenk has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Schenk has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 0.075 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schenk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.341 (40th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.8 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 152nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.539. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|70
|297.8
|302.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.63%
Schenk's Best Finishes
- Schenk has played nine tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Schenk sits 66th in the FedExCup standings with 233 points.
Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Schenk put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 12th in the field at 3.667. In that event, he finished 19th.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.936. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.649 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.656, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 19th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 19th.
Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.341
|0.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.539
|-1.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.256
|0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.167
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.226
|0.075
Schenk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|71-69-69-68
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-67-67-72
|-23
|300
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|75-71-68-71
|-3
|92
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|90
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.