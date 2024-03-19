Adam Schenk Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Schenk put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 12th in the field at 3.667. In that event, he finished 19th.

Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.936. He finished 17th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.649 mark ranked third in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.656, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.