40M AGO

Adam Schenk Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Adam Schenk ended the weekend at -9, good for a 19th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Schenk has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of -8.
    • In 2023, Schenk finished second (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Schenk's Recent Performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Schenk has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 0.075 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Schenk .

    Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schenk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.341 (40th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.8 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 152nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.539. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance70297.8302.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.89%
    Putts Per Round128.6
    Par Breakers1%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.63%

    Schenk's Best Finishes

    • Schenk has played nine tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Schenk sits 66th in the FedExCup standings with 233 points.

    Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Schenk put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 12th in the field at 3.667. In that event, he finished 19th.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.936. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.649 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.656, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 19th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 19th.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.3410.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.539-1.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green320.2560.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1670.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.2260.075

    Schenk's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3171-69-69-68-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-79+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge266-67-67-72-23300
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday775-71-68-71-392
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic765-68-69-66-2090
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
