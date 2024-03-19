PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Adam Hadwin looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Hadwin has entered the Valspar Championship four times recently, with one win, an average finish of fourth, and an average score of -13.
    • Hadwin missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Hadwin's Recent Performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
    • Adam Hadwin has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has an average of -0.932 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin is averaging -1.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadwin .

    Hadwin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hadwin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.034 this season, which ranks 89th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranks 86th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 120th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.159. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Hadwin's -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 96th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance86295.7297.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.19%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%21.85%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.56%

    Hadwin's Best Finishes

    • Hadwin has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Currently, Hadwin has 535 points, placing him 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 4.115. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.397. He finished 52nd in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin put up his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 1.155.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.570, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0340.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.159-0.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green109-0.109-0.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.039-0.932
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.272-1.646

    Hadwin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-71+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3467-70-67-67-1318
    May 18-21PGA Championship4070-73-73-70+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC69-79+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-70-68-1158
    June 15-18U.S. Open5970-72-74-75+116
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-68-63-67-40245
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-69-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-66-69-69-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship4472-70-72-72+648
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open267-68-63-67-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-70-64-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 18-21The American Express665-65-66-67-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-67-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational469-70-67-65-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5269-75-76-74+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.