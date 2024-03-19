Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Hadwin has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.

Adam Hadwin has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hadwin has an average of -0.932 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.