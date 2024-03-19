Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Hadwin has entered the Valspar Championship four times recently, with one win, an average finish of fourth, and an average score of -13.
- Hadwin missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Hadwin's Recent Performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
- Adam Hadwin has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has an average of -0.932 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging -1.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hadwin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.034 this season, which ranks 89th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranks 86th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 120th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.159. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hadwin's -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 96th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|295.7
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.19%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.56%
Hadwin's Best Finishes
- Hadwin has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Hadwin has 535 points, placing him 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 4.115. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.397. He finished 52nd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin put up his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 1.155.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.570, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.034
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.159
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.109
|-0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.039
|-0.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.272
|-1.646
Hadwin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-73-73-70
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-70-68
|-11
|58
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|59
|70-72-74-75
|+11
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-68-63-67
|-40
|245
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-66-69-69
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|44
|72-70-72-72
|+6
|48
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-68-63-67
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
