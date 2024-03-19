Aaron Wise Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five tournaments, Wise finished outside the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.

Wise finished 50th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of -11 in his only recent appearance.

Aaron Wise has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Wise is averaging -0.701 Strokes Gained: Putting.