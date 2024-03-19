Aaron Wise Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
At the Puerto Rico Open, Aaron Wise struggled, failing to make the cut at Grand Reserve Country Club. He is trying for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Wise has entered the Valspar Championship once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of -1.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Wise's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Wise finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Wise finished 50th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of -11 in his only recent appearance.
- Aaron Wise has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wise is averaging -0.701 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Wise is averaging -3.721 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wise's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.5
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.27%
|57.41%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.16
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.00%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.86%
|23.15%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Wise's Best Finishes
- Wise participated in 14 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Last season Wise's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He shot -11 and finished 50th in that event.
- Wise earned 289 points last season, which ranked him 131st in the FedExCup standings.
Wise's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.721
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Wise's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|68-70-71-64
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-79
|+14
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-71
|+10
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.