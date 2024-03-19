Aaron Rai Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Aaron Rai hits the links in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 coming off a 35th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his last competition.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Rai is competing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Rai's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Rai has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Rai has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
- Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 286.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rai is averaging -0.566 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 2.134 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rai owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.313 (45th) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.3 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai sports a 0.547 average that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai's -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 125th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|290.3
|286.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|73.77%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.19%
Rai's Best Finishes
- Rai, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- As of now, Rai has accumulated 112 points, which ranks him 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.287.
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.316 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai put up his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 1.494.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.656). That ranked 37th in the field.
- Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked 19th in the field.
Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.313
|1.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.547
|2.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|-0.045
|-0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.270
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.546
|2.134
Rai's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|63-71-71-74
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|71-68-67-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|67-69-69-67
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|65-68-66-71
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.