Aaron Rai Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.287.

Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.316 mark ranked third in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai put up his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 1.494.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.656). That ranked 37th in the field.