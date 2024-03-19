PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Aaron Rai Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai hits the links in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 coming off a 35th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Rai is competing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Rai's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Rai has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Rai has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
    • Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 286.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai is averaging -0.566 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 2.134 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Rai owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.313 (45th) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.3 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai sports a 0.547 average that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai's -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 125th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance129290.3286.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%73.77%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.19%

    Rai's Best Finishes

    • Rai, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • As of now, Rai has accumulated 112 points, which ranks him 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.287.
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.316 mark ranked third in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai put up his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 1.494.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.656). That ranked 37th in the field.
    • Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked 19th in the field.

    Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.3131.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.5472.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100-0.045-0.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.270-0.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5462.134

    Rai's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2871-71-71-70-525
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4863-71-71-74-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1271-68-67-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open367-69-69-67-16145
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-66-68-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic965-68-66-71-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4966-68-70-73-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

