Apr 3, 2024

Thorbjørn Olesen Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 24: ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 24, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Thorbjørn Olesen enters play in San Antonio, Texas trying for better results April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after missing the cut in his last outing, the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Texas
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Olesen's first time playing at the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Olesen's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Olesen finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Olesen has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished -6 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has an average of -0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Olesen is averaging -2.695 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Olesen .

    Olesen's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-305.3294.7
    Greens in Regulation %-57.64%61.57%
    Putts Per Round-29.5030.4
    Par Breakers-15.28%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance-21.53%19.91%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Olesen's Best Finishes

    • Olesen played three tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those three events, he made the cut one time (33.3%).
    • Last season Olesen's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open. He shot -5 and finished 25th in that event.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.695

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Olesen's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-77+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2567-68-68-72-5--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4666-70-71-71-610
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-75+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

