Thorbjørn Olesen Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

In his last five appearances, Olesen finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Olesen has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished -6 relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Olesen has an average of -0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.