Zac Blair betting profile: U.S. Open
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Zac Blair of the United States hits a tee shot during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Zac Blair enters the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 after a 24th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in his last competition.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Blair has entered the U.S. Open once in recent years (in 2019), posting a score of 13-over and missing the cut.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).
Blair's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/13/2019
|MC
|83-72
|+13
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Blair has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
- Zac Blair has averaged 281.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Blair is averaging 1.955 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -0.249 Strokes Gained: Total.
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.438 this season, which ranks 160th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (276.3 yards) ranks 177th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 128th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.219. Additionally, he ranks 143rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.65%.
- On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a putts-per-round average of 28.86, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|276.3
|281.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|62.65%
|47.57%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.86
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|52
|25.93%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|16.36%
|11.46%
Blair's best finishes
- Blair has participated in 14 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- As of now, Blair has compiled 164 points, which ranks him 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 1.070 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.919. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair posted his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.057. In that tournament, he finished 49th.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.934, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.
- Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.438
|-1.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.219
|-1.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.242
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.009
|1.955
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.423
|-0.249
Blair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|65-65-68-62
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|69-66-72-64
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|66-73-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|73-66-68-72
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|36
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.