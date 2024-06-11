PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Zac Blair of the United States hits a tee shot during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Zac Blair of the United States hits a tee shot during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Zac Blair enters the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 after a 24th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Blair at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Blair has entered the U.S. Open once in recent years (in 2019), posting a score of 13-over and missing the cut.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Blair's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/13/2019MC83-72+13

    Blair's recent performances

    • Blair has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Blair has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Zac Blair has averaged 281.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Blair is averaging 1.955 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -0.249 Strokes Gained: Total.
    

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.438 this season, which ranks 160th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (276.3 yards) ranks 177th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 128th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.219. Additionally, he ranks 143rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.65%.
    • On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a putts-per-round average of 28.86, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance177276.3281.0
    Greens in Regulation %14362.65%47.57%
    Putts Per Round9028.8628.8
    Par Breakers5225.93%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance12716.36%11.46%

    Blair's best finishes

    • Blair has participated in 14 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 57.1%.
    • As of now, Blair has compiled 164 points, which ranks him 134th in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 1.070 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.919. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair posted his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.057. In that tournament, he finished 49th.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.934, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.
    • Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.438-1.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.219-1.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green320.2420.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.0091.955
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.423-0.249

    Blair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship265-65-68-62-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 27-303M Open1369-66-72-64-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5266-73-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-66-68-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3866-72-73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-68-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC78-75+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship5373-66-68-72-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-68-71-68-636

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

