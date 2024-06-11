Zac Blair betting profile: U.S. Open

Blair has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Blair has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.

Zac Blair has averaged 281.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Blair is averaging 1.955 Strokes Gained: Putting.